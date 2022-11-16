High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off

P.K. Yonge edges Santa Fe on late bucket
High school hoops underway
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested.

In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne, 73-46 behind 27 points from Bryan Eastman.

P.K. Yonge followed with an exciting 56-51 win over Santa Fe. Moses Horne scored 27 points for the Blue Wave, including the tie-breaking bucket with less than two minutes to go.

In the nightcap, host Eastside defeated Bronson, 76-32. The Rams are next in action Nov. 26 versus Trinity Cartholic.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Highlights: Eastside Tip-Off
Gator men's basketball team falls to FSU, 76-74
Gator men's basketball team falls to FSU, 76-74
Trent Whittemore to transfer from UF
O'Connell Center, Monday
FAU upsets Gator men’s basketball team, 76-74