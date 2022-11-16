High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested.

In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne, 73-46 behind 27 points from Bryan Eastman.

P.K. Yonge followed with an exciting 56-51 win over Santa Fe. Moses Horne scored 27 points for the Blue Wave, including the tie-breaking bucket with less than two minutes to go.

In the nightcap, host Eastside defeated Bronson, 76-32. The Rams are next in action Nov. 26 versus Trinity Cartholic.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.