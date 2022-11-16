Marion County deputies search for man connected to 16-year-old’s death

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who they say may have information about the death of a 16-year-old found shot at a cemetery.

Deputies say they are searching for Richard Bryce Vincent, 20, as part of their homicide investigation into the death of Kenneth Carr, Jr., 16. Vincent may be driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, bearing Florida License plate VD1KA.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of West Highway 40 and Highway 328 in Ocala.

RELATED: North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

Carr was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick last week. On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the investigation was upgraded from a suspicious death investigation to a homicide investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.