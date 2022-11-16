Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms

Many residents spoke out against the plan but it was still approved.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years.

“I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.

Canadian developer Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP will build townhomes, apartment buildings, and single-family homes off SW 60th Avenue.

But many residents like Kathy Dale spoke out against the plan.

“It’s going to be impossible to get in and out to our property with all the traffic that’s going to be coming in and out of there,” said Dale.

Some other concerns Korber said involved animals, agriculture, overcrowding, and additional flooding.

“With the construction, this will completely eliminate any possibility of me using the property to ride horses. You can not have hunter/jumpers and flighty show animals while they’re pulling down trees, ripping up fencing, and laser leveling and paving. I will not be able to use my property.”

Despite these concerns, commissioners voted to move forward with the plan stating it is consistent with their own comprehensive plan.

“Marion county 50 percent of it is, over that is actually in preservation and conservation. We need to put the right developments in the right places. We asked these folks to go back and give us a better development for our community and I think they brought that forward and that’s why I’m supporting it today,” said commissioner Carl Zalak.

Calibrex will need to complete a traffic study, which must also be approved by the board.

