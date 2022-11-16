More special sessions expected to come to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There could be more special sessions in store for the Florida legislature.

With lawmakers already expected to hold a special session next month, Governor Ron Desantis says he’s working on an agenda that could mean more special sessions.

He did not provide details about issues that could be addressed.

Desantis says the additional sessions could happen in January and February, ahead of the regular session that starts March 7th.

“We’re talking with the legislators, seeing what’s there” said Desantis. “But I think we’re going to have a very robust agenda. And I think people will be very pleased with the additional points we’re able to put on the board.”

The special session next month is expected to include providing property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, and addressing property-insurance issues.

