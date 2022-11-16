Newly elected Alachua County Commissioners sworn in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a treacherous election season, the newly elected Alachua County Commissioners took their oaths of office Tuesday.

All three are returning in some fashion, with two of them having won as incumbents.

Ken Cornell defeated Republican challenger Van Elmore easily in District 4 and began his third term Tuesday.

Marihelen Wheeler outlasted Ed Braddy in a campaign that included a lawsuit accusing her of not living in her district. She began her second term as the current chair of the board Tuesday, though she will cede that position on December 6. All signs point to District 3 Commissioner Anna Prizzia taking over as chair.

Mary Alford of District 1 returns to the board but in unique fashion. Alford resigned from her post earlier this year after it was discovered she did not live in her district.

She was replaced by Raemi Eagle-Glenn, who she proceeded to defeat in this year’s election after clearing up her living situation. She said it all felt like a bad dream.

“I’m feeling so thankful and so happy and feeling like I just woke up from a long, bad dream,” said Alford. “But I’m so glad to be back here, so thankful to the people of Alachua County for trusting me and supporting me, and for the wonderful welcome that I’ve gotten back today.”

With the reinstatement of Alford to the board, Democrats now once again have full control of the Commission. Wheeler said it does not change their strategy over the next term.

“I don’t think it changes anything,” said Wheeler. “I think we just move forward as we always have. We had the majority all along and even with Commissioner Eagle-Glenn, she worked very well with us I think and I think it just goes to show that if you’ve got a good strong board moving forward one person is not going to change the direction that much.”

All three Commissioners echoed a similar sentiment. They also agreed the move to single-member districts in Alachua County does not change their strategy.

Cornell said he is looking forward to continuing the work they have already started.

“The things that we’ve been talking about for the last four years are also the things that the public wants us to continue doing for the next for years,” Cornell said. “I’m really excited—like I said today—about our investment in public safety, roads, protecting the environment and continuing to invest in kids and neighborhoods. I mean those are the things that our community says keep doing, keep doing more of.”

TRENDING: Outgoing Gainesville city leaders plan trip to the Middle East

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.