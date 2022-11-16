North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Anvil

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a unique tool that’s been around since the stone-age, the anvil. This tool has been used for ages to pound one objects shape into another shape.

This particular anvil was made by the Fisher & Norris company which joined in 1853 and closed down in 1979, between that time they made 400,000 anvils worldwide. In a retail setting this anvil would be worth $1,000 - $1,200.

