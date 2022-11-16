Paige’s Kitchen: Spicy Savory Blueberry Chutney

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This chutney has a balanced flavor profile and the perfect blend of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy. It’s just as perfect on a turkey sandwich as it is on toasted bread with butter or a log of goat cheese. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • Oil for sautéing
  • ½ cup onion, diced
  • 3 teaspoons minced fresh ginger or /2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 cup fresh blueberries (rinse and drain)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins or chopped dried apricots
  • ¼ teaspoon coarse sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground mustard powder
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Directions

1. Heat oil over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Add onion and ginger and cook until soft. Add all remaining ingredients except vinegar.

2. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then turn heat down and simmer uncovered (or with the lid ajar to help prevent blueberry juice from spattering everywhere), until the blueberries and onion are softened but not mushy, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature before serving (it will thicken as it cools).

4. Store refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Cannoli Dip

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

TV20 MeldonLaw Scholar Athlete: Jalyn Stout, Santa Fe
P.K. Yonge swimmer Gwen Shahboz signs with Tulane
Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend and starts around 6:30 pm.
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored for saving a man's life.
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored