Paige’s Kitchen: Spicy Savory Blueberry Chutney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This chutney has a balanced flavor profile and the perfect blend of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy. It’s just as perfect on a turkey sandwich as it is on toasted bread with butter or a log of goat cheese. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Oil for sautéing

½ cup onion, diced

3 teaspoons minced fresh ginger or /2 teaspoon ground ginger

2 cup fresh blueberries (rinse and drain)

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup golden raisins or chopped dried apricots

¼ teaspoon coarse sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground mustard powder

⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Directions

1. Heat oil over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Add onion and ginger and cook until soft. Add all remaining ingredients except vinegar.

2. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then turn heat down and simmer uncovered (or with the lid ajar to help prevent blueberry juice from spattering everywhere), until the blueberries and onion are softened but not mushy, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature before serving (it will thicken as it cools).

4. Store refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

