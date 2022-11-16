P.K. Yonge Swimmer Gwen Shahboz signs with Tulane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gwen Shahboz made her name as a swimmer competing for the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave. At the next level, she’ll race for the Green Wave.

Shahboz signed her national letter of intent with Tulane on Wednesday. Later this week, she’ll race in the state championship meet for the fourth time in her career. Shahboz’s best events are the 200 meter individual medley and the 100 meter breaststroke. She believes Tulane to be the total package.

“When I met the team, everyone was super encouraging, they’re all just so nice, it just checked all the boxes for me,” said Shahboz. “I want to do stuff with art but also marketing, so finding a school that had good business but also good art program was really important to me too.”

Shahboz has also placed in the state meet in previous yesrs and hopes to duplicate that effort again as a senior.

