Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus.

The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.

Health department officials say residents should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population. Unvaccinated animals are at risk of contracting the deadly disease.

The rabies alert will remain active for 60 days.

