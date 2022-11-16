Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus

Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)
Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus.

The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.

Health department officials say residents should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population. Unvaccinated animals are at risk of contracting the deadly disease.

The rabies alert will remain active for 60 days.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

TV20 MeldonLaw Scholar Athlete: Jalyn Stout, Santa Fe
P.K. Yonge swimmer Gwen Shahboz signs with Tulane
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend and starts around 6:30 pm.
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored for saving a man's life.
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored