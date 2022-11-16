Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students traveled to Holly Springs and Glendora, Mississippi; Elaine, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee.

This is the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom Project’s fieldwork trip ran.

During the event, student participants, the community members they visited, and the Civil Rights activists they interviewed will share their reflections on this year’s Mississippi Delta fieldwork.

This event starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Pugh Hall.

