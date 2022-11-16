TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jalyn Stout (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Most athletes dream of being the star player on a team, but Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout only dreams about winning.

“A lot of other sports you can do things by yourself and still win,” said Santa Fe senior Jalyn Stout. “Volleyball, everybody has to be on their game. Everybody has to be on the A-game in order for you to actually succeed. You can’t carry a team as just one person. You’re doing it with multiple people. You’re almost thinking what they’re thinking without any communication.”

Stout is a four-year starter and captain of the volleyball team. She led the Raiders in kills, aces, and to their second straight state title in Class 4A.

“Preseason we played TC, one of the best teams we’ll probably play, ever. We beat them in three, it was still an amazing game, but that’s kinda when we were like wow, we’re actually really, really good. We’ve got another shot at this.”

“You don’t get many players that can play every single part of the game and that’s what makes her so special because she doesn’t just do it,” said Raiders head coach Eric Marshall. “She does everything at a 10 level.”

Stout’s stellar play and accolades helped her sign a volleyball scholarship with Coastal Carolina.

“Jalyn’s just always been raised in the environment to where she appreciates everything she gets,” said Marshall. “She doesn’t take anything for granted and that’s a huge asset for her, because anything she gets she typically earns.”

In the classroom, Stout has a 3.2 gpa, is a member of FFA, and got her love for english from writing in her diary as a child.

“I like to be creative and write how I feel on a piece of paper and be able to read it back like, oh that’s how I felt then, I feel completely different now,” said Stout. “It kinda shows my growth as a person.”

Stout hopes to continue growing her game and education at the next level.

