Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun.

Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges.

Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation.

Officers say they found marijuana and two guns concealed under the seats of the car.

The gun under Hall’s seat was reported stolen from Orlando.

