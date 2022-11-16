Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun.

Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges.

Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies search for man connected to 16-year-old’s death

Officers say they found marijuana and two guns concealed under the seats of the car.

The gun under Hall’s seat was reported stolen from Orlando.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for...
Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for staffing
Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for staffing
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called Tuesday afternoon to the Lindsey Phillips Park on...
Two people rescued from Lake Johnson after attempt to save drowning man goes wrong