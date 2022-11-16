Two people rescued from Lake Johnson after attempt to save drowning man goes wrong

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were rescued from a lake after one of them attempted to save the other from drowning.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called Tuesday afternoon to the Lindsey Phillips Park on Johnson Lake in Hawthorne.

They found two people in the water, one who was unresponsive and the other who was fatigued from attempting to bring them to shore.

Crews entered the water and pulled both people out.

One was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

