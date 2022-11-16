Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday.
The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church.
It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
