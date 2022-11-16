Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday.
There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday.

The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church.

It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.

TRENDING: Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

A grassroots show jumping series from Equestrians for Equestrians celebrates their 2nd year at...
Horse Capital TV highlights a Grass roots show jumping series
This trip marks the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom...
Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting
The Columbia County Tourism Development Council will consider a request to finish funding for a...
Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power project
Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power