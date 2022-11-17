Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County.

County attorneys today filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, 2 residents of the city.

Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go through with the ban.

Now, as owner of county roads in the city, county leaders say the density change would force them to upgrade those roads.

All parties are asking an administrative law judge to hold a final hearing on December 13th.

