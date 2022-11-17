Alachua County Pets: Princess Leia, Sandy, Asha, and Squidward

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
First is a toy and treat loving dog Princess Leia. This pup is always in a playing mood and is looking for a play buddy.

Next is the beautiful green eyes kitty Sandy. Sandy loves to cuddle and is looking for a nice couch to spread out on.

There is also the very sweet Asha. This belly rub loving pup is just looking for someone to hangout with.

Lastly is a cat who loves sweaters Squidward. This very loving and curious boy is looking for a forever friend.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home-must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

