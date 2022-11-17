Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville.

Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants.

The show was emceed by our own Kristin Chase and featured TV20′s General Manager Alan Chatman as one of the models.

The event benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.

