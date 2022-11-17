Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville.

Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants.

TRENDING: Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville

The show was emceed by our own Kristin Chase and featured TV20′s General Manager Alan Chatman as one of the models.

The event benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot