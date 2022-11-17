City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos.

The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.

One outspoken Commissioner has been At-Large Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut.

Chestnut spoke with TV 20 Wednesday and revealed new details about the trip. She told TV 20 that the funds for the trip are being drawn from the incoming City Commissioners’ annual travel budget because the fiscal year started on October 5.

“The new allocation for the incoming commissioners is in place,” revealed Chestnut. “So the funds that they’re spending to go to this sister city trip will eat into the funds for Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward, will eat into the funds for City Commissioner-Elect Bryan Eastman and will eat into the funds for City Commissioner-Elect Casey Willits.”

Each commissioner is allotted $5,000 per fiscal year as a travel budget, which is taxpayer funded.

Mayor Poe said in a statement that the cost of the trip is estimated between $1,500-$2,000 per person. Chestnut said she does not believe the price is that low.

“I do believe it’s about 1,200 dollars just to fly to Tel Aviv,” said Chestnut.

She estimated the trip is more likely to cost between $3,000-$4,000, which would leave the incoming commissioners with as little as $1,000 in their first year travel budget.

Another concern of Chestnut’s is public knowledge of the price of the trip. She said because of how they are paying for the trip, they are evading public record requests.

“They’re paying for the trip up front and they want to be reimbursed by the city when they return,” said Chestnut. “So I guess that sort of delays any public record request or it delays knowing the amount at this point. So we won’t won’t know until they return and they submit their travel vouchers how much the trip will actually cost.”

The trip is scheduled for December, just before the end of their terms. They will be attending the MuniWorld Conference, and visiting two sister cities in Israel and the West Bank. The trip will last from December 2-11.

“I was stunned actually because it’s occurring at the end of their service here. So the three travelers going to Israel, at this point I’m not sure what the public purpose is and what benefit it will be to the city and our sister city program.”

TRENDING: Outgoing Gainesville city leaders plan trip to the Middle East

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.