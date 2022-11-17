City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will hold a roundtable for the building community

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable for members of the building community on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Ocala Golf Club starting at 9 a.m.

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commission leaves the decision to the new incoming commission after calls to abolish GPD K9 units

It is an opportunity for contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals to connect with city officials.

They can learn more about processes and resources and collaborate on opportunities for refinement.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.