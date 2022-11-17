City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will hold a roundtable for the building community

Contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals will have the opportunity to connect with city officials.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable for members of the building community on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Ocala Golf Club starting at 9 a.m.

It is an opportunity for contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals to connect with city officials.

They can learn more about processes and resources and collaborate on opportunities for refinement.

