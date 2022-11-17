Crash in Putnam County left one person dead and three others injured

The three passengers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam County left one dead and three injured.

A car was traveling westbound on SR 20 east of Wippletree Rd in the right lane when they traveled off the road way.

They went onto the north grass shoulder then traveled back to the left into the left lane.

The car began to rotate in a clockwise motion then overturned.

They came to final rest on the north grass shoulder.

The driver of the car died.

Two of the three passengers are in serious condition and the other is in critical condition.

