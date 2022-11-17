Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder.

The motorcycle went airborne and crashed on the right side of the railroad tracks. The driver died at the scene.

