Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder.

The motorcycle went airborne and crashed on the right side of the railroad tracks. The driver died at the scene.

