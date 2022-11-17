Gainesville City Commission leaves the decision to the new incoming commission after calls to abolish GPD K9 units

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a packed house at the Gainesville City Commission meeting, where city leaders gave a hard pass to calls to abolish the Gainesville Police Department’s K9 unit.

Many residents spoke their minds wanting the K9 unit to be abolished, but a few people spoke in favor of K9 officers. The meeting lasted for more than four hours, but the commission decided to leave it up to the new incoming commission.

During the meeting, Gainesville police officials gave their presentation. They said they followed their own K9 unit policies after Terrell Bradley lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop.

An outside agency agrees with that internal investigation. Although, many residents still said to get rid of the K9 unit.

“I’ve seen rescue dogs where they save people from a burning building I have no problem with that, but using it against people when they are other less restrictive ways to handle a situation I think it goes beyond what’s proper for law enforcement,” said Jim Zimmerman.

GPD officials said out of 122 apprehensions that 12 people were bit by a K9 officer. There were a few police officers and former K9 handlers who spoke for keeping the unit.

“What you’re considering here is reducing a level of threatening we go from officer presence to being the least amount of threat to deadly force and K9 are not deadly force,” said Don.

Commissioners said they will bring up the issue again when the new commission is sworn in.

There were also thoughts of creating a police advisory council.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.