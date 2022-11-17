Gainesville City Commission leaves the decision to the new incoming commission after calls to abolish GPD K9 units

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a packed house at the Gainesville City Commission meeting, where city leaders gave a hard pass to calls to abolish the Gainesville Police Department’s K9 unit.

Many residents spoke their minds wanting the K9 unit to be abolished, but a few people spoke in favor of K9 officers. The meeting lasted for more than four hours, but the commission decided to leave it up to the new incoming commission.

During the meeting, Gainesville police officials gave their presentation. They said they followed their own K9 unit policies after Terrell Bradley lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop.

An outside agency agrees with that internal investigation. Although, many residents still said to get rid of the K9 unit.

“I’ve seen rescue dogs where they save people from a burning building I have no problem with that, but using it against people when they are other less restrictive ways to handle a situation I think it goes beyond what’s proper for law enforcement,” said Jim Zimmerman.

GPD officials said out of 122 apprehensions that 12 people were bit by a K9 officer. There were a few police officers and former K9 handlers who spoke for keeping the unit.

“What you’re considering here is reducing a level of threatening we go from officer presence to being the least amount of threat to deadly force and K9 are not deadly force,” said Don.

Commissioners said they will bring up the issue again when the new commission is sworn in.

There were also thoughts of creating a police advisory council.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors.
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
Gainesville City Commission leaves the decision to the new incoming commission after calls to...
Gainesville City Commission leaves decision to new incoming commission after calls to abolish GPD K9 units