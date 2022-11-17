Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund

The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.
The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on.

The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel and training budget.

Mayor Lauren Poe says the fund could be used to host events where commissioners bring in experts from another city or state, instead of traveling to meet said expert.

“It’s the same pot of money, you would choose how to expend it or not. There would be no additional funds, it’s just more flexibility on how you can spend them,” said Mayor Poe.

RELATED STORY: City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, who took issue with Mayor Poe and two commissioners upcoming trip to Israel, proposed making the fund only usable by Oct. 1st. This would make it so that outgoing commissioners would have to use the fund prior to them leaving office.

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward felt that move would be a “slippery slope” leading to more stripping of power to outgoing commissioners.

“If we say this then what is to say that we can’t back this off to the beginning of the year if you’re term limited. And back that up even another year, or as soon as your sworn in for your second term, you’re term limited. I’m afraid of the slippery slope, I guess is what I’m saying,” said the mayor-elect.

Chestnut’s motion failed, 5-1. The motion that passed will go into effect Jan. 1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Holiday travelers can expect increased FHP presence on roadways
Holiday travelers can expect increased FHP presence on roadways
Holiday travelers can expect increased FHP presence on roadways
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
Marion County crime (gfx)
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores