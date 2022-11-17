Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on.

The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel and training budget.

Mayor Lauren Poe says the fund could be used to host events where commissioners bring in experts from another city or state, instead of traveling to meet said expert.

“It’s the same pot of money, you would choose how to expend it or not. There would be no additional funds, it’s just more flexibility on how you can spend them,” said Mayor Poe.

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, who took issue with Mayor Poe and two commissioners upcoming trip to Israel, proposed making the fund only usable by Oct. 1st. This would make it so that outgoing commissioners would have to use the fund prior to them leaving office.

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward felt that move would be a “slippery slope” leading to more stripping of power to outgoing commissioners.

“If we say this then what is to say that we can’t back this off to the beginning of the year if you’re term limited. And back that up even another year, or as soon as your sworn in for your second term, you’re term limited. I’m afraid of the slippery slope, I guess is what I’m saying,” said the mayor-elect.

Chestnut’s motion failed, 5-1. The motion that passed will go into effect Jan. 1.

