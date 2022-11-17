Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down.
In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public.
The non-profit organization was established in 2004.
People with the group say they’ve saved thousands of dogs and cats over the past 18 years.
TRENDING:
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.