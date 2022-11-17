Holiday travelers can expect increased FHP presence on roadways

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Troopers will increase their presence on interstates and major highways over the next week.

Troopers are focusing on speeders, seat belt violations, and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Last year, there were nearly 46-hundred accidents during the thanksgiving travel period.

According to FHP statistics, 49 people died on Florida roadways between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. And the Sunday after.

With highway traffic expected to be near record high levels, officials say to leave with plenty of time, and be patient on the roads.

“Don’t expect to get there at the usual rate of time” said Captain Peter Bergstresser. “It’s going to be a crowded roadway. You want to give yourself plenty of time to just make sure that you arrive there safely, without any incident. You don’t want to be one of those statistics.”

Troopers say make sure to do routine maintenance before driving long distances.

There were more than 28 hundred tire-related crashes in Florida last year, resulting in 176 serious injuries and 32 deaths.

