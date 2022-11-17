Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Nov. 17, 2022
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Lake City was arrested after deputies say he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend.
Suwannee County deputies say that Christopher Foust, 45, forced his way into her home Tuesday morning.
Once inside, he attacked her and another victim with a hammer and a razor knife.
After the woman fled the attack, investigators say Foust stole a vehicle and attempted to run her over but crashed into a retention pond instead.
