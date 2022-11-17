Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Lake City was arrested after deputies say he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Suwannee County deputies say that Christopher Foust, 45, forced his way into her home Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Once inside, he attacked her and another victim with a hammer and a razor knife.

After the woman fled the attack, investigators say Foust stole a vehicle and attempted to run her over but crashed into a retention pond instead.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot