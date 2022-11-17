Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TRENDING: Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.