Meridian Healthcare hosts annual ‘Steps to Wellness Banquet’

Guest speakers shared personal stories of their family’s struggles with various mental health issues.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Healthcare hosted their annual ‘Steps to Wellness Banquet’ with the goal of eliminating the stigma of mental illness Thursday.

Guest speakers shared personal stories of their family’s struggles with various mental health issues.

Meridian Healthcare is one of the largest mental health care providers in the state.

Meridian’s mission is to help people battling mental illnesses and substance use disorders “through prevention, coordinated treatment, and supportive services.”

TRENDING STORY:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Marvelle Blair, 27, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign
Blind veteran’s attorney held press conference to announce lawsuit
Meridian Healthcare hosts ‘Steps to Wellness Banquet'
Starke man steals motorcycle, runs from police with minor in tow