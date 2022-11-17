Meridian Healthcare hosts annual ‘Steps to Wellness Banquet’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Healthcare hosted their annual ‘Steps to Wellness Banquet’ with the goal of eliminating the stigma of mental illness Thursday.

Guest speakers shared personal stories of their family’s struggles with various mental health issues.

Meridian Healthcare is one of the largest mental health care providers in the state.

Meridian’s mission is to help people battling mental illnesses and substance use disorders “through prevention, coordinated treatment, and supportive services.”

