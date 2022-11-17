Rep. Clemons tapped to be Florida Speaker Pro Tempore

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting a bigger voice in the state legislature Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry has been named Speaker Pro Tempore for the next two years.

Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner on Thursday named Rep. Michael Grant as majority leader and Rep. Chuck Clemons as speaker pro tempore for the next two years. Renner, R-Palm Coast, will formally become speaker Tuesday during a post-election organization session, with the GOP holding an 85-35 “supermajority” in the House.

Clemons, R-Newberry, was first elected to the House in 2016 and served as deputy majority leader and majority whip the past two years. As speaker pro tempore, he will be a top lieutenant to Renner. Clemons represents District 22, which covers Levy and Gilchrist counties as well as western Alachua County.

Grant, R-Port Charlotte, also served as majority the past two years under outgoing Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor. Grant served in the House from 2004 through 2008 and returned in 2016. A news release Thursday said Grant will be “responsible for guiding the Republican Conference and shepherding the Republican agenda.”

