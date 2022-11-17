Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday.

At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend.

The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out of state seeking advanced medical care.

They want to make sure she gets home so she can rest in peace next to her brother.

