Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70

A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sam’s Club says it’s offering an affordable and simple way to feed a party of 10 for Thanksgiving.

According to the membership-only retail warehouse club, several premade items for your Thanksgiving meal are available for purchase.

Representatives with Sam’s Club said Thanksgiving favorites can be purchased for under $70 and feed your family or friends by simply heating them up.

Some of the items listed to complete your feast are below:

Sam’s Club representatives said the retail warehouse is bringing back its Taste of Sam’s event on Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 where guests can sample select Thanksgiving meal favorites and some new seasonal sweet treats.

More information on Sam’s Club is available online.

