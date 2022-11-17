Santa Fe celebrates second straight volleyball state title

Raiders won the program’s only two titles in 2021 and 2022
Alachua salutes its state champs
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe High School officially put a bow on its volleyball season by holding a pep rally to celebrate their volleyball team winning it’s second consecutive state championship in Class 4A.

The Raiders (30-2) won their first title in school history in 2021, then backed it up by defeating Academy of the Holy Names in four sets to add a second trophy to their collection.

Santa Fe’s victory marked the third time in the last four years the Raiders made the finals.

