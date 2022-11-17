Starke man steals motorcycle, runs from police with minor in tow

Garrett V. Culverson, Bradford County
Garrett V. Culverson, Bradford County(Starke PD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Starke was arrested after officers say he stole a motorcycle and ran from police with a child.

According to Starke Police Department officers, Garrett Culverson, 34 was arrested on Tuesday after he was found with a stolen motorcycle at Heritage Villas Apartments.

When police arrived at the scene, Culverson ran into the woods along with a child. Officers had to get canine officers from local correctional facilities to assist in the search.

Culverson was booked into the Bradford County Jail on stolen property, resisting arrest, and child neglect charges.

