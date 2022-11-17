Steps to Wellness luncheon to promote health and effects of mental illness

Organizers of the event want to explore what mental health looks like on the clinical and familial side.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 6th annual Steps to Wellness luncheon is taking place on Thursday.

This educational event is held at the Best Western Gateway Grand.

A silent auction precedes the event.

The theme this year is the Family Impact Edition. They want to explore what mental health looks like on the clinical and familial side.

Proceeds from this event help promote the health, recovery, and well-being of those affected by mental illnesses.

TV20′s David Snyder is set to emcee the event starting at 11 a.m.

