Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday.

Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis.

Despite what flyers announcing the event may have read, all USDA requirements have been waived.

The food will be available beginning at 9 a.m. at the Oaks Mall parking lot near Dillard’s.

