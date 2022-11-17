UF women’s basketball team falls to Florida State, 92-77

The Gators fall for the seventh straight time against the Seminoles on the road
Donald R. Tucker Civic Center, Wednesday
(WCTV)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although the Florida women’s basketball team snapped a five-game winless streak to rival Florida State with a victory over FSU last season, prevailing in Tallahassee continues to be elusive.

Florida took its first loss of the season, falling to FSU 92-77 on Wednesday night at the Donald R. Tucker Civic Center. The Gators drop to 2-1 overall, while the Seminoles stay hot and reach 4-0. Florida’s last road victory in the series remains in 2008.

Florida trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half but rallied back to forge a 61-61 tie late in the third quarter. KK Deans led Florida with 23 poitns, and Leilani Correa added 22.

But the Gators committed 25 turnovers and were outscored 23-14 in the fourth quarter. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson tallied a game-high 32 points for FSU, which shot 51% from the field.

Florida returns home to face Bethune-Cookman on Friday at 6 p.m.

