Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday.

According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Officers say Blair is not affiliated with the university but he is known to the department. Blair was issued trespass warnings twice last year barring him from campus for three years. He was also previously charged and found guilty of damaging the same sign twice in 2021.

UFPD officials say the department will “seek prosecution against Blair to the fullest extent of the law for this third incident.”

This incident comes weeks after the National Pan-Hellenic Council Garden was vandalized. Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected.

