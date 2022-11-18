Bell woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting man in front of child

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office investigators have rejected claims of self-defense made by a bell woman accused of shooting a man while a child watched.

The sheriff’s office has arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, for shooting a man “in cold blood” on Nov. 11 at a home in Bell. Deputies say they were initially called out to the home on Northwest 52nd Street to reports of a domestic dispute. On the way, they found the victim and provided life-saving medical attention.

Deputies say Long claimed the shooting was self-defense, but detectives say she shot the victim without any provocation with a .40 caliber handgun. The shooting happened in front of and within feet of a minor child.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested Long on charges of attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. She was placed on a $6 million bond.

