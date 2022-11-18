Bell woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting man in front of child

Samantha Jane Long, W/F age 31 of Bell Florida
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office investigators have rejected claims of self-defense made by a bell woman accused of shooting a man while a child watched.

The sheriff’s office has arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, for shooting a man “in cold blood” on Nov. 11 at a home in Bell. Deputies say they were initially called out to the home on Northwest 52nd Street to reports of a domestic dispute. On the way, they found the victim and provided life-saving medical attention.

Deputies say Long claimed the shooting was self-defense, but detectives say she shot the victim without any provocation with a .40 caliber handgun. The shooting happened in front of and within feet of a minor child.

RELATED: Domestic shooting investigation leaves Bell residents with many questions

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested Long on charges of attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. She was placed on a $6 million bond.

