Chuy’s Tex-Mex raises money for Xtraordinary Joy and unviels ‘Joy Wall’

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Gainesville is spreading some extra joy! The restaurant has been donating a portion of the sales from meals to the Gainesville non-profit Xtraordinary Joy since September.

The organization supports and promotes rare chromosome deletion research in children. Chuy’s raised $3,000 for the non-profit and on Friday they unveiled a “Joy Wall” in the restaurant.

“We were just asking for donations and in return, they got some information and a cute little bag from Xtraordinary Joy, a free queso from Chuy’s to come back and have a margarita, and we had a fun photo booth for them to take a picture or they could bring a picture of joy,” said Laura Hilburn, area supervisor at Chuy’s.

The wall is located right by the host stand and is full of framed pictures of people who took part in the fundraiser.

