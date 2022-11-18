Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda.

Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29.

A final decision on a second reading of a plan by the Weyerhauser Company for substantial mixed-use development in Gainesville was on the agenda.

They were going to discuss the development of hundreds of acres of land near the intersection of US 441 and Northwest 34th Street.

