Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back

Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the evening agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An “unexplained circumstance” changed most of Thursday evening’s Gainesville City Commission agenda.

Mayor Lauren Poe announced most of the night’s agenda will be pushed back to a special meeting on November 29.

A final decision on a second reading of a plan by the Weyerhauser Company for substantial mixed-use development in Gainesville was on the agenda.

They were going to discuss the development of hundreds of acres of land near the intersection of US 441 and Northwest 34th Street.

TRENDING STORY: Rep. Clemons tapped to be Florida Speaker Pro Tempore

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

Latest News

New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home