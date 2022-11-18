Four utility providers in Florida to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Power bills are about to rise again for some electric customers in North Central Florida.

State regulators signed off on allowing four utilities to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by four utility providers.

Of the two serving our area, FPL can collect about $368 million, while Duke Energy can collect about $141 million.

The money will go toward projects like installing underground power lines.

