Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday.
The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville.
It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville area legal aid’s Northeast Florida Medical legal partnership in perpetuity with $2.25 million.
The money was raised over six years.
