Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday.

The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville.

It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville area legal aid’s Northeast Florida Medical legal partnership in perpetuity with $2.25 million.

The money was raised over six years.

