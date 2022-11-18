Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

A man in Utah who thought he lost his horse found him eight years later. (Source: KSTU, SHANE ADAMS, CNN)
By Mythili Gubbi
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIELDING, Utah (KSTU) – A man in Utah who thought he lost his horse forever found him eight years later.

Shane Adams and his horse, Mongo, were best friends that never left each other’s side.

Mongo is 18 now and spent most of his teenage years running with wild mustangs in the west desert.

“I felt pretty lost without him,” Adams said.

Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when Mongo ran away. Adams thought he’d never see his best friend again, until a couple of weeks ago.

“I thought he was dead,” Adams said. “I believed in my mind he was dead.”

Every weekend for the first three years, Adams went to different spots looking for Mongo.

“I went through a lot of effort when I first lost him to make sure he was properly reported missing,” Adams said.

On Sept. 27, the Bureau of Land Management reached out to Adams on Facebook with a possible lead on Mongo.

Adams loaded his horse trailer and drove almost three hours to bring Mongo home, and it was like the horse had never left.

“We’re getting back to where we were before because he was always my escape route,” Adams said.

Adams has been feeding Mongo and is trying to get him to gain weight because the horse lost over 400 pounds on his adventures and is more than 200 pounds away from his previous weight.

After overcoming challenges life has thrown him over the years, Adams said Mongo coming home has been his shining light.

Copyright 2022 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Possible murder-suicide in Columbia County leaves two dead
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
Samantha Jane Long, W/F age 31 of Bell Florida
Bell woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting man in front of child
Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face