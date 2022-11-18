I-75 Southbound lanes blocked due to serious crash involving van carrying cross country team

Helicopters responded to fly trauma patients to the hospital.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Interstate 75 was blocked in both directions after a serious crash injured at least 10 people near Micanopy on Friday evening. Northbound lanes and one southbound lane have since reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked traffic going north and south after a crash near mile marker 374 involving a semi-truck, cars, and a van. The lanes were blocked to allow a helicopter to land and take a patient to the hospital.

Emergency crews are taking 10 people to various area hospitals with at least one critically injured person. Firefighters say the van was full of members of a cross-country college team from Oregon, including a coach.

Emergency crews respond to serious crash on I-75
Emergency crews respond to serious crash on I-75(WCJB)

