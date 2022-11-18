Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes.

First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.

Next are two snuggly brothers O’Malley and Berlioz. These two three-month-old kitties are the perfect combination of innocent and feisty.

Lastly is the very good-looking Ken. This six-year-old pup is as loyal as they come and is looking for his barbie.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

