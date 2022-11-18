Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes.

First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.

Next are two snuggly brothers O’Malley and Berlioz. These two three-month-old kitties are the perfect combination of innocent and feisty.

Lastly is the very good-looking Ken. This six-year-old pup is as loyal as they come and is looking for his barbie.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday.
Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
There will be a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!
Newberry will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony
You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday.
Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala
Four utility providers in Florida to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the...
Four utility providers in Florida to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid