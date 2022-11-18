New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises

Under the new contract, all sworn deputies get at least an 11.4% cost of living adjustment.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office.

North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”

Under the new contract, all sworn deputies get at least an 11.4% cost of living adjustment.

Civilian employees and personnel at the combined communications center will get at least a 10% raise.

TRENDING STORY: Meridian Healthcare hosts annual ‘Steps to Wellness Banquet’

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

Latest News

Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
Final decision on Weyerhauser Company land development pushed back
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home