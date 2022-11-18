New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office.

North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”

Under the new contract, all sworn deputies get at least an 11.4% cost of living adjustment.

Civilian employees and personnel at the combined communications center will get at least a 10% raise.

