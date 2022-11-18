Newberry residents and bussiness owners raise money to bring Maryah back home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain.

She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken.

“Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room she just drew everyone in. Everyone came to her and she was so friendly,” said her mom Hilda Hernandez.

Maryah moved up to New York to receive what she hoped would be life-saving treatments and organ transplants, but on November 8 she died.

The mayor of Newberry Jordan Marlowe spoke of his thoughts when he saw her pictures.

“As a father myself that I could never understand what he’s going through. When you look at the pictures of his daughter and the fight that she had to endure for years it just breaks your heart.”

Residents and business owners in Newberry held a fundraiser to help get Maryah back home so she could be buried next to her brother who died in 2018.

“I’m a father of two children and I cannot imagine losing either one of them most less both of them and I don’t even know how the man is standing right now,” said Josh Taylor.

Her father Manny thanked everyone who came out to support them.

“It’s difficult times for us and difficult emotionally and financially and we’re just in awe at how the community rallied together.”

A Gofundme page started with just a thousand dollars and now it has raised more than $13,000.

