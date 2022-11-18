Newberry will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Newberry on Friday.
There will be holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs as well as a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!
The event will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m.
TRENDING: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.