Newberry will have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony

There will be a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!
There will be a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Newberry on Friday.

There will be holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs as well as a special message from the mayor and the traditional countdown to light the town!

The event will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m.

