North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up.

October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.

In the Gainesville market, sales fell 8.5 percent but the average price rose 9.5 percent. In Ocala, sales dropped 12 percent but prices jumped nearly 19 percent.

