North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up

Home sales sign
Home sales sign(MGN, Wonderlane / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up.

October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.

TRENDING: Unemployment rates rise in North Central Florida, still at historic lows

In the Gainesville market, sales fell 8.5 percent but the average price rose 9.5 percent. In Ocala, sales dropped 12 percent but prices jumped nearly 19 percent.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Gainesville man convicted of sexual battery in his absence
Over $3,000 raised by Chuy’s for “Xtraordinary Joy” non-profit
Chuy's unveils "Joy Wall" as part of the fundraising effort
Chuy’s Tex-Mex raises money for Xtraordinary Joy and unviels ‘Joy Wall’
I-75 north and southbound lanes blocked due to crash with multiple injuries