Possible murder-suicide in Columbia County leaves two dead

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened early on Thursday morning.

Deputies say just after midnight, they responded to a home in Fort White and found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that hours before, several people gathered at the home.

At that time, witnesses say Jesse Cadrain was speaking to Joshua Clary while experiencing an emotional crisis. That’s when Clary was shot and Cadrian left the property.

Witnesses heard a second gunshot and Cadrian’s body was found by deputies. A gun was found next to his body.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and processing all the evidence.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives. Many people in our community experience crises each day, and although most do not end so tragically it’s important that we all take the steps to help ourselves, and one another. If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis, I urge you to seek assistance.”

